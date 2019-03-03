Enbridge’s Line 3 Replacement Project Delayed

An in-service date during the second half of 2020 is now expected for the $9-billion Line 3 Replacement Project, says Enbridge Inc.

The company announced late Friday evening that the State of Minnesota has provided a permitting timeline for its agencies' remaining environmental permits for the project.

The permitting timeline indicates that the certifications on all remaining state permits required for the construction of Line 3 will be provided by this November. Enbridge anticipates that the remaining federal permits will be finalized approximately 30 to 60 days thereafter.

This new permitting schedule updates the company's prior expectation for the receipt of final state permits in Q2 2019, which underpinned an expected in-service date before the end of this year.

In light of this new permitting timeline, the company is developing a revised construction schedule, but now expects an in-service date 2H 2020.

As recent as two weeks ago, Enbridge had said it was “full steam ahead” now on the remaining project execution phases for the Line 3 replacement project.

The replacement and expansion of Line 3 would add 370,000 bbls/d of shipping capacity along a 1,659-kilometre route from the Alberta oil hub of Hardisty to Superior, Wis. Construction is already finished in Wisconsin and largely completed elsewhere along the route.

“We now have a firm schedule from the state on the timing of the remaining permits for our Line 3 Replacement project,” Al Monaco, president and CEO of Enbridge, said in a news release "We support a robust and transparent permitting process that includes opportunity for public input. We'll continue to work closely with state officials during this process."

More specific timing on the in-service date, as well as any potential impacts on the 2020 financial outlook, will be provided once the revised construction schedule is finalized, Enbridge said.

The company's 2019 distributable cash flow guidance range of $4.30 to $4.60/share remains unchanged as a result of this permitting schedule, it added.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission approved the Certificate of Need and Route Permit in June 2018 and unanimously denied petitions to reconsider the decisions. In addition, agreement was reached with the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa granting a new 20-year easement for the entire Mainline including the Line 3 Replacement Project through their reservation.

In October 2018, Enbridge submitted all permit applications to the various federal and state agencies, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and other local government agencies in Minnesota.

Another setback

The delay is a crushing setback for Canadian oil producers, who have suffered from a lack of pipeline space that has made it difficult to ship their crude to refineries, hammering prices.

Enbridge’s Line 3 is particularly important because the Alberta government was counting on its startup this year to let it end mandated production cuts that were implemented to cope with a glut of crude.

Mike McKinnon, a spokesman for Alberta's energy minister, acknowledged in an email that the delay in Line 3 was a “setback'' but said the government is confident the pipeline will be completed.

McKinnon also defended the NDP government's decision last month to lease tanker cars to ship its oil by rail — a move criticized by Opposition Leader Jason Kenney of the United Conservatives as being too risky.

“As we lead the charge for pipelines, this kind of uncertainty is exactly why we have a plan to move more oil by rail until new pipelines are built, and we call on Jason Kenney to stop his reckless attempt to sabotage this plan for his own political self-interest,” McKinnon wrote.

“We need to move more of our product, not produce less.”

Last month, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced that his commerce department would petition the state Public Utility Commission to reconsider its approval of Line 3 through Minnesota, prolonging a process begun by his predecessor.

Previous challenges by the former governor were set aside by the commission. – with files from Bloomberg and CP