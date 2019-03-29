Search
May 30th Women Energy Council Speakers – SLB, TransCanada, Perpetual Energy, Enmax, Grafton Asset Management

 On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 300+ Senior Energy Executives (200+ different companies) for a few panel discussions focused on Finance & Female Leadership in Energy. Some of the female speakers confirmed include: Tracy Robinson – SVP & General Manager of Nat Gas Pipelines at TransCanada; Sue Riddell Rose – President & CEO of Perpetual Energy; Geeta Sankappanavar – President of Grafton Asset Management; Gianna Manes – CEO of Enmax, and Celine Gerson – President of SLB Canada. If you are interested in registering to attend these sessions and/or register for a table at the Awards Dinner, then please contact Zach Wilson at +1 512-277-0458 or zach.wilson@oilcouncil.com

