Register For The SPE/CHOA Slugging It Out Conference Today!

There's still time to join the SPE/CHOA Slugging It Out Conference taking place 16 April 2019. If you're part of the heavy oil community, then this valuable, one-day conference is the place to be to learn, share, connect, and network.

Highlights of the day’s events include:

An Opening Keynote presentation discussing Rail's Role in Accessing the Market , featuring Keith Chiasson, Executive Vice President Downstream, Cenovus Energy Inc.

, featuring Keith Chiasson, Executive Vice President Downstream, Cenovus Energy Inc. Technical presentations from Acceleware, Aucerna, Cenovus, CNOOC International, ConocoPhillips, Devon Canada, Fractal Systems, Interface Fluidics, McDaniel & Associates Consultants, and the University of Calgary.

A networking reception that follows the event.

Presentations will focus on smart optimization, new technology - upstream production enhancement and downstream market solutions, project updates and field demonstration pilots. View the full schedule online to see speaker and presentation details.

Register online today, or contact the SPE Canada office at canadianregistration@spe.org.

SPONSORSHIP and TECHNOLOGY SHOWCASE:

Training Course:

Add to your conference experience by attending the SPE Training Course: Sand Control for Heavy Oil Development taking place before the event.

Sand Control for Heavy Oil Development

Instructors: Mahdi Mahmoudi, Jeff Cyre, and Vahid Fattahpour

Monday, 15 April | 08:00–17:00

This course reviews fundamental sand control design for heavy oil development with a focus on cold primary production and thermal application. Learn more.

Topics Include:

Thermal design concepts

Understanding the failure mechanisms of sand control products and the best practices in design, installation, and operation

Mechanical integrity of sand control

Life cycle integrity assessment

Well completion and the impact on sand control

Separate registration is required.

