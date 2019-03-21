Search
Courses and Conferences

May 30th Womens Energy Council Speakers — SLB, TransCanada, Perpetual Energy, Enmax, Grafton Asset Management

On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 300+ Senior Energy Executives (200+ different companies) for a few panel discussions focused on Finance & Female Leadership in Energy. Some of the female speakers confirmed include: Tracy Robinson – SVP & General Manager of Nat Gas Pipelines at TransCanada; Sue Riddell Rose — President & CEO of Perpetual Energy; Geeta Sankappanavar — President of Grafton Asset Management; Gianna Manes — CEO of Enmax, and Celine Gerson — President of SLB Canada. If you are interested in registering to attend these sessions and/or register for a table at the Awards Dinner, then please contact Zach Wilson at +1 512-277-0458 or zach.wilson@oilcouncil.com

Most Read

  1. Meet The Energy Excellence Award Finalists
  2. Industry Playing Catch-Up In Its Efforts To Achieve Social Licence
  3. Alberta Election Set For April 16 With Oil And Gas Shaping Up As A Key Issue
  4. Rick Grafton Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner — May 30th At Hotel Arts
  5. Pipeline Delays, Alberta Curtailment Dealing Double Blow To New Oilsands Projects, Expansions And Spending Plans – DOB’s Weekly Guidance Report Now Available

Analysis