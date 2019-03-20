LNG Canada, Suncor, HydroOne, Chevron, CNRL, And ENMAX Confirmed To Speak At The 2019 OpEx Calgary Summit

Canada’s Leading Event On Operational Excellence

Returning to Calgary this June 4-6, the Operational Excellence in Energy, Chemicals & Resources Summit will bring together over 250 heads of Operations, Operational Excellence, HSE, Maintenance and Reliability — all in one location to strategize on how to manage change, increase efficiency and optimize productivity — without compromising reliability, safety, and compliance.

With expertise straight from the field, global best practices and over 50 case studies, the 2019 event is your best opportunity to get an inside look at what some of the most progressive companies are doing to drive Operational Excellence.

Learn from 60+ world class innovators how to lay

the operational excellence groundwork for the future.

Vinit Verma , Senior Technology Advisor, ExxonMobil

, Senior Technology Advisor, Jose Pires , Former Global Vice President & Director of Business Excellence, Andeavor

, Former Global Vice President & Director of Business Excellence, Sharon Hauser , Director, Corporate Process & Improvement Office and Learning, SaskPower

, Director, Corporate Process & Improvement Office and Learning, Steve Corbin , Executive Project Director, LNG Canada

, Executive Project Director, Jim Claunch, Vice President, Business Efficiency, Equinor

Vice President, Business Efficiency, Julie Thyne , North America Continuous Improvement Leader, The Dow Chemical Company

, North America Continuous Improvement Leader, Cristian Matei , Head of Business Transformation, Veolia Group

, Head of Business Transformation, Stephane Demers , Director of Operations, Montreal Refinery, Suncor

, Director of Operations, Montreal Refinery, Peter Medlam , Director, Integrated Asset Management, Repsol

, Director, Integrated Asset Management, Joy Romero, Vice President, Technology & Innovation, CNRL

Vice President, Technology & Innovation, Arun Narayanan , Chief Data Officer, AngloAmerican

, Chief Data Officer, Jana Mosley, Vice President, Power Delivery Transformation, ENMAX

New for 2019:

12 brand new sessions on Digital Transformation including “Accelerating your Digital Strategy”, “Leveraging AI and RPA” and “Building a Strong Digital Culture”

including “Accelerating your Digital Strategy”, “Leveraging AI and RPA” and “Building a Strong Digital Culture” Human Centered Operational Excellence including new, creative, proven ways to build a culture of OE and make culture your greatest competitive advantage

including new, creative, proven ways to build a culture of OE and make culture your greatest competitive advantage Driving Operational Excellence to the Frontline: Tried and tested strategies for engaging your frontline workers to improve productivity, reduce risk and massively enhance operational efficiency

The challenges faced by the industry are what inspired the 2019 agenda. Key themes include:

Human Factors

Internet of Things

Operational Risk Management

Cost Performance

Business Transformation

Personal and Process Safety

Organizational Effectiveness

Asset Integrity Management

Operations Management Systems

High Reliability Organizations

Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Digital Operations

Event details:

Start date: June 4, 2019 End date: June 6, 2019

For more information about this event, please visit https://bit.ly/2NLQfUP

Venue Details:

Hyatt Regency Calgary

700 Center Street SE

Calgary, AB

T2G 5P6