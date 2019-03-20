GPAC Luncheon — April 4, 2019

The Calgary Petroleum Club

319 - 5 Avenue SW, Devonian Room - 2nd Floor

Members: $58 (+ gst) 11:30 am – 12:00 pm - Networking

Non-members: $68 (+ gst) 12:00 pm – 12:20 pm - Buffet Lunch

12:20 pm - Speaker

THE CALGARY INNOVATION ECOSYSTEM

Erik Allan, Tundra Process Solutions Ltd.

Erik Allan is a professional engineer who’s been involved in a dozen start-ups over the past 12 years, and has spent the last 2 years running an oil & gas technology accelerator known as the Tundra ACE Program. Prior to starting the program, Erik invested hundreds of hours researching the Calgary innovation ecosystem to see where Tundra Process Solutions might be able to provide value to early stage companies. After mapping everything out, Erik and his team soon realized how vibrant the ecosystem really is and how many companies are driving entrepreneurial success.

In this luncheon, Erik will share his research on the ecosystem and offer insight on how you might be able to set up your own technology accelerator to help spur innovation, create jobs, and solve industry challenges right here in Alberta.

Register online here by 12:00 pm on April 3, 2019

Cancellations made 72 hours prior to event will receive a refund (minus $10 transaction fee)