Magnum Is Expanding

Magnum Cementing Services is pleased to announce the following executive appointments:

Darren Plamondon, C.E.T., Vice President U.S. Sales

Darren is a co-founder of Magnum and for the past decade has spearheaded the establishment of the company’s extensive Canadian customer base. In his new role, Darren will lead Magnum’s sales initiatives in the U.S., relying on his 25 years of cementing experience to accurately assess customer requirements and introduce Magnum’s best-in-class services.

Gerry Huys, P. Eng., Vice President Canadian Sales & Marketing

Gerry will be responsible for overseeing Magnum’s continuing sales and marketing efforts in Canada. He has extensive experience in oilfield services including engineering, supply chain, technical sales, and progressive senior leadership roles. Gerry’s close attention to the specific requirements of each of Magnum’s customers and his dedication to the delivery of quality work will set the bar for his Canadian sales team.

Magnum Cementing Services is a leading technical provider of oil and gas primary and remedial cementing solutions, with a service area covering the most active producing regions in Saskatchewan, Alberta, B.C., and now extending into key U.S. producing regions.

https://www.magnumcement.ca/