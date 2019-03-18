How Best To Optimize Your Operations During The Tight Economic Environment: Petro Management Group (PMG)

PMG believes that in this tight economic environment of the Canadian oil industry, production optimization of existing fields (low hanging fruits) is the most effective technique to impact bottom line results. Providing customized training to suit specific project requirements is essential for the staff E&P to make better decisions. PMG can offer the following related services:

Optimization of frac design and performance evaluation of Multi-stage Fracturing of Horizontal Wells (MFHW’s) Waterflood and EOR; scheme design and performance monitoring Production optimization Well test analysis (PTA, DFIT, and RTA); planning, designing, and interpretation of test/production data Customized training (in-house and public courses worldwide)

For more information, please contact Saad Ibrahim: Cell: (403) 616-8330 or saad@petromgt.com. Also visit our web: www.petromgt.com