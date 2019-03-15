Sproule And GTI Announce A Partnership To Combine Forces To Develop A Monthly Western Canadian NGL Report

Sproule and GTI today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a jointly developed Canadian natural gas liquids (NGL) report to industry. The report provides an in-depth understanding of the economics of producing natural gas and NGLs. This monthly report leverages the expertise of GTI and Sproule principals to provide insight and analysis on the profitability of natural gas and NGL production at western Canadian gas plants. Included in the report are supply and price forecasts for gas and NGLs, netback analysis by component and a summary of the market dynamics that are affecting pricing along commentary regarding key developments and relevant news.

“We’ve designed this report to help oil & gas and midstream companies quickly understand what is happening in the market, how it is affecting their bottom line. The report strives to answer critical questions they’re challenged with today. The industry is grappling with so many issues that answering questions like, should my business produce or reject NGLs or what kind of flexibility do I need to include in my production schedule based on NGL upside analysis, can really drive bottom-line results,” says Dave Tulk, Principal at GTI.

“The North American liquids market has become increasingly complex with new supply and demand centres. Sproule’s partnership with GTI offers clients specific tools and analysis to better understand their strategic positioning in an integrated market, with a view to maximizing the value of their assets,” says Chris Mylde, VP Corporate Development, Sproule.

Download a sample Canadian NGL Report here >

About Sproule

A global energy consulting firm, Sproule provides technical and commercial knowledge to help clients discover value from energy resources around the world. Sproule is anchored by deep geotechnical and engineering expertise and a strong commercial understanding of energy markets and policy requirements. Sproule helps E&P companies, financial institutions, and governments minimize risk and optimize business decisions.

About GTI

GTI has over 70 years of combined experience in delivering industry-leading solutions to support better decisions related to natural gas and NGL processing, infrastructure development, petrochemical feedstocks, and commercial agreements. GTI consulting experts leverage their in-depth knowledge and experience to add value to your bottom line in the areas of strategic planning, economic analyses, resource studies, and expert witness testimony.