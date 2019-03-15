Search

Earth Science For Society — A Geoscience Outreach Exhibition

March 17-19, 2019
Big Four Building, Stampede Park, Calgary Alberta

Sunday, March 17 11:30 am to 5:00 pm
Monday, March 18 8:45 am to 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
Tuesday, March 19 8:45 am to 2:30 pm

Earth Science for Society (ESfS) is a fun, educational, and dynamic geoscience outreach event in which students, families, youth groups, and the public are given an opportunity to explore the wonders of Earth science. Interactive, hands-on exhibits are showcased in four themed pavilions. Free admission. We look forward to seeing you there!

Most Read

  1. Slump Creates Uncertainty And Opportunities Among Oilfield Service Companies
  2. Alberta Launches LNG Awareness Program
  3. Notice Of Request For Proposals In The Matter Of The Receiverships Of Kodiak Group Of Companies (Canada)
  4. Gething Light Oil, Drill Ready Prospect Available To Industry
  5. Bonterra Picks Up Cardium Assets

Analysis