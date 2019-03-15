Earth Science For Society — A Geoscience Outreach Exhibition

March 17-19, 2019

Big Four Building, Stampede Park, Calgary Alberta

Sunday, March 17 11:30 am to 5:00 pm

Monday, March 18 8:45 am to 2:30 pm and 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Tuesday, March 19 8:45 am to 2:30 pm

Earth Science for Society (ESfS) is a fun, educational, and dynamic geoscience outreach event in which students, families, youth groups, and the public are given an opportunity to explore the wonders of Earth science. Interactive, hands-on exhibits are showcased in four themed pavilions. Free admission. We look forward to seeing you there!