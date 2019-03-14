DOB Launches Crude-By-Rail Dashboard

Difficulty in getting approvals for new pipelines has pushed the issue of transporting crude by rail into the spotlight over the past year.

The Daily Oil Bulletin launched this week a new dashboard that tracks North American movements of crude by rail.

The dashboard contains four tabs, with information on:

Crude oil volumes being transported by rail from Canada to the U.S. Data is sourced from the National Energy Board and updated monthly. Volumes of petroleum products transported by Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific (CP) rail networks. Data is sourced from CN and CP and updated weekly. U.S. crude-by-rail imports from Canada by each U.S. PADD region. Data is sourced from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and updated monthly. North American crude-by-rail movements — crude oil volumes imported and exported from each U.S. PADD region and Canada. Data is sourced from the U.S. EIA and updated monthly.

The dashboard can be found on the Data & Tools tab of the DOB. You can also tap or click here.