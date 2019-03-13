Alberta Launches LNG Awareness Program

The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) will play a key part in helping Alberta navigate the province’s opportunities in Canada’s fledgling LNG sector.

Thanks to a grant from the Government of Alberta, CSUR will roll out a variety of initiatives designed to raise the province’s LNG profile both domestically and internationally, noted CSUR president Dan Allan.

“It’s important CSUR helps define the important role Alberta has in shaping a pan-Canadian LNG strategy,” said Allan. “This represents a key opportunity to kick Canada’s natural gas sector back into high gear over the long-term. A large majority of our members are gas producers and they urgently require a robust LNG industry to allow for market diversification.”

In turn, CSUR will work with JWN Energy as part of the larger communication and branding strategy. CSUR and JWN have collaborated on similar initiatives previously, including a LNG Guidebook and Directory in 2014 when the sector first started to build momentum, he added.

Over the next several months, the awareness campaign will produce a range of tools Albertans can use to familiarize themselves with LNG sector fundamentals and better understand how Alberta’s entire value chain will benefit from a robust LNG economy — and how that will translate into positive impacts for the rest of Canada, as well as international impacts, said Allan.

The program will include events and workshops designed to help participants understand the global opportunities associated with LNG.

“We will be designing the program not only to appeal to the energy sector, but also all parts of the business community affected by a healthy natural gas economy...at the same time, we will be communicating globally in a way that signals to the world that Alberta and Canada intend to be significant players internationally as we move beyond our traditional North American markets.”

The CSUR-driven program will incorporate an extensive range of industry expertise and will also connect to a broader “narrative awareness” campaign in which CSUR is one of four key organizers.