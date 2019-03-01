Codeco Consulting And Keneco Merge With Vanoco Entities

A merger of four companies has established a new, focused operation, effective March 1, aimed at providing greater capacity and capabilities to oil and gas industry clients in Canada and the U.S.

Each of the four companies possess distinct expertise, said Derek Rae, president of Vanoco Consulting Ltd. and Denver-based Vanoco Consulting LLC, and Blake Walliser, president of Codeco Consulting (2000) Inc. and Keneco Environmental Services (2000) Inc.

“Vanoco is established in the United States, and Codeco Consulting and Keneco Environmental were looking to expand to other markets,” said Walliser. “Derek [Rae] and I sat down shortly after an initial meeting in Denver and quickly realized the benefits a merger presented for the four companies.”

For Vanoco, the merger offers obvious synergies. “The services Keneco offers provide enormous potential for growth in the U.S.,” said Rae. “I have worked with both Blake Walliser and Tom Stevenson (vice-president of Keneco Environmental) before. We know each other’s strengths and trust one another, which makes it a perfect fit.”

Effective immediately, drilling, completions, liability and asset management services will operate under the new Codeco – Vanoco Engineering Inc. name, while Keneco Environmental Services Inc. will continue to operate under its current name in Canada.

In the United States, all disciplines will be under Vanoco Consulting LLC.