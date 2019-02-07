Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (“Tidewater” or the “Company”) with the sale or farmout of certain oil and natural gas interests located in the Montney resource play region of northeastern British Columbia (the “Properties”).

In the Graham area of British Columbia, Tidewater holds various working interests in approximately 143,932 gross acres (90,527 net) of land including rights in 30,205 gross acres (22,188 net) of Montney rights. In addition, Tidewater holds various working interests in approximately 55,276 gross acres (40,184 net) of land in Northeast BC including 39,462 gross acres (31,101 net) of Montney rights.

Reactivation of legacy production offers production potential from the Properties of approximately 4-6 MMcf/d of natural gas net to Tidewater.

Tidewater holds a 32% working interest in the Cypress Gas Facilities. Capacity of the Cypress Sour Plant is approximately 45 MMcf/d. The assets are connected to the Westcoast mainline and offer potential to be connected to the TCPL Montney expansion.

Tidewater intends to retain the infrastructure assets and work with producers on providing full-service midstream solutions. If a party wishes to own a small working interest in the infrastructure, Tidewater would be willing to consider such proposals and requests that proposals include the desired ownership percentage and dollar value ascribed to the infrastructure assets.

To book an appointment to visit the Data Room

or for more information please contact:

Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye, Mark Zalucky,

Grazina Palmer or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.