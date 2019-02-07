GPAC Luncheon — February 27, 2019

The Calgary Petroleum Club

319 — 5 Avenue SW, Devonian Room — 2nd Floor

Members: $75 (+ gst) 11:30 am – 12:00 pm - Networking

Non-members: $95 (+ gst) 12:00 pm – 12:20 pm - Buffet Lunch

Non-member w/Membership Package: $150 (+ gst) 12:20 pm - Speaker

Digital Transformation for Thriving in Challenging Times

Our industry is undergoing significant change and we must adapt to these changes to survive and thrive. NAL has been working on a digital strategy which is focused on improving performance primarily through increased cash flows both from a lower cost perspective but also from an increased revenue perspective. Keith Steeves is the Chief Financial Officer for NAL and he will share with you who NAL is, what Digital Transformation is to NAL, Projects that they are working on and the key obstacles as well as the strategies they are employing to overcome these obstacles.

Keith Steeves, CFO, NAL Resources Management

Mr. Steeves has over 35 years of industry experience primarily in the areas of Finance, Acquisitions, Financial Analysis and Planning, Exploration, Marketing, Oil Sands, Major Projects Planning, Internal Audit and Information Technology. Mr. Steeves also has experience in Venture Capital, Turnaround Management and sitting on early stage technology boards. Mr. Steeves joined NAL Resources in December 2006 asVice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer for NAL Resources Management, NAL Trust and MLI Resources Ltd. and serves as a Director for a number of Manulife private companies. Prior to joining NAL, he spent three years as Corporate Financial Officer of Irving Oil Ltd., Launchworks, ICG Propane, and enjoyed an 18-year career with Gulf Canada Resources in various business and financial roles. Mr. Steeves holds the Professional Designations as an Accountant, CPA-CGA and Internal Auditor, CIA. He also has earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of New Brunswick and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Calgary.

Register online here by 12:00 pm on February 26, 2019

Cancellations made 72 hours prior to event will receive a refund (minus $10 transaction fee)