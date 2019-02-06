Search
Practical DST Interpretation Course Being Offered In Calgary

On March 7-8, 2019 Melange Geoscience will be teaching the course Practical DST Interpretation based on the course developed and taught by Hugh W Reid. This is one of the fundamental industry courses for petroleum Geologists and Engineers, instructing participants the tools to understand, interpret and extract valuable information for historical DST’s. The course will be taught in geoLogic Systems Calgary offices. Additional information regarding the course can be found at Practical DST Interpretation Info or the entire course outline can be found at DST Course Outline. Cost for the 2 day seminar is $1,000 (CDN) plus GST.

