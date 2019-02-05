Search
Register Now For SPE Training Course On Unconventional Resource Assessment And Valuation, 22-26 April

This course is focused on effective business decision making in Unconventional Reservoirs. The course covers the assessment and valuation methods required for the characterization of resource plays from the selection of “sweet spots” to the forecasting of Proved reserves and PUDs using SPEE Monograph 3 & 4 methods. The premise for this course is that sound estimation of key engineering, geotechnical, and economic parameters is essential for maximizing profitability.

Unconventional Resource Assessment and Valuation
22-26 April
James Gouveia and Bryce Kalynchuk
Calgary, AB, Canada

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to www.spe.org/training/courses.

Analysis

