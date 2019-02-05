New Expanded Sproule Training Courses Available In 2019

Sproule, a global energy consulting firm, has expanded its course offerings for 2019 to help meet corporate and individual professional development requirements, to help you adapt to a dynamic oil & gas industry.

Individuals can now register to attend Sproule’s Type Curves, Geoscience for Non-Geoscientists and Fundamentals of SPE-PRMS courses. A half-day Introduction to the Canadian Oil & Gas Industry course has also been added to Sproule’s training portfolio. This course specifically supports onboarding programs for new staff of organizations that require basic oil and gas knowledge.

In addition to Sproule’s long-standing partnership with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) to deliver our industry-standard Evaluation of Canadian Oil & Gas Properties for Technical Professionals course, Sproule has partnered with the Canadian Association of Petroleum Landmen (CAPL) to offer a two-day Evaluation of Canadian Oil & Gas Properties for Land Professionals course. Upon completion of these courses, participants can gain professional development credits towards annual professional designation requirements.

For over fifty years, we have been evolving our petroleum industry courses to help professionals keep pace with new skill requirements originating from business need and advancements in the field. Today, our courses are focused on delivering quality technical content in an engaging and applicable manner, augmented by the experiential knowledge of industry experts. We incorporate field trips, hands-on virtual simulations and strategy gaming software to help facilitate knowledge transfer to the next generation of energy professionals.

Register today to expand your knowledge or sharpen your skills >

Courses in partnership with industry associations

SPE Evaluation of Canadian Oil & Gas Properties for Technical Professionals, multiple dates available

CAPL Evaluation of Canadian Oil & Gas Properties for Land Professionals, multiple dates available

New this year

Type Curves Course & Applied Workshop, March 27-28

Fundamentals of SPE-PRMS for Technical Professionals, April 3-4

Geoscience for Non-Geoscientists, April 16-18

Introduction to Canadian Oil & Gas, multiple dates available

Sproule provides on-site training for standard and customized courses. Our experts work collaboratively with you to customize or design courses tailored to your organization’s unique learning requirements. Visit Sproule.com/training/inquiry to start a conversation with our experts today.

Sproule is a global energy consulting firm providing technical and commercial knowledge to help clients discover value from energy resources around the world. Sproule is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and has offices in Brazil, Mexico and Netherlands. Lean more at Sproule.com