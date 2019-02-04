Search
REGISTER NOW! SPE Training Course On Evaluation Of Canadian Oil And Gas Properties, 11 – 15 March

This 5-day comprehensive course is an introduction or refresher for the techniques of evaluating Canadian oil and gas properties, but the techniques used in this course also apply to oil and gas properties elsewhere in the world. By the end of this course, participants will be able to evaluate an oil and gas property and interpret evaluations done by others.

Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties
11 – 15 March
Sproule Academy
Calgary, AB, Canada

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to www.spe.org/training/courses.

