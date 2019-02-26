Sharpen Your Skills, Expand Your Opportunities Energy Training Designed For Professionals

Register today for courses designed specifically for energy professionals. Led by qualified instructors with extensive hands-on industry experience, these courses are designed to enhance your skills, meet corporate and individual personal development requirements, and help your organization adapt to a dynamic and challenging oil and gas industry.

Introduction to Oil and Gas

Presents the fundamental technical and business concepts of the oil and gas industry. The course material is enhanced by discussions on current industry challenges and real-world scenarios.

March 26 | Calgary | Register

Type Curves Course & Applied Workshop

Reveals the science and theory behind type curves and their evolving use in today’s oil and gas industry, as well as a hands-on applied workshop using ValNav software.

March 27 – 28 | Calgary | Register

Fundamentals of SPE-PRMS for Technical Professionals

Presents the fundamental components of the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) and provides examples of classification of recoverable volumes of oil and gas in prospective resources, contingent resources, and reserves as the prospects mature.

April 3 – 4 | Calgary | Register

Geoscience for Non-Geoscientists

Introduces key geoscience concepts, with a focus on how they integrate with engineering and the techniques of evaluating oil and gas properties.

April 16 – 18 | Calgary | Register

Additional courses

Sproule’s 2019 training schedule also includes our signature Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties courses.

View all courses >

