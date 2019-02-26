Lethbridge Block Light Oil Exploration Opportunity

PrairieSky has over 35 Townships of Fee land over the Lethbridge Block in Southern Alberta prospective for light oil and gas exploration and development. Large, contiguous land positions with extensive seismic coverage are available as the area remains underexplored, with over 150 potential unrisked locations identified. A two-page overview highlighting the prospects, landbase and available seismic can be downloaded from PrairieSky’s website at PSK Lethbridge Opportunity. For additional information please contact Justin Rockafellow, Area Land Negotiator at (587) 293-4065.