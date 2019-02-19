Search
Courses and Conferences

CSUR Breakfast Series — Geomechanics Of Hydraulic Fracturing

Date: Friday, February 22, 2019
Time: 07:30 to 10:00
Location: Calgary Petroleum Club

Agenda:

07:30 - 08:00 — Registration, Networking, and Buffet Breakfast.

08:00 - 08:30 — Amy Fox, Englighten Geoscience Ltd. - Geomechanics Fundamentals

08:30 - 09:00 — Steve Rogers, Golder Associates - Modelling Hydraulic Fracturing when we're running out of simplicity.

09:00 - 09:30 — Erfan Sarvaramini, GLJ Petroleum Consultants - Revisiting the concept of the Stimulated Reservoir Volume evolution during hydraulic fracturing: Toward an integrated approach to characterise the geomechanics of fracturing in shale reservoirs.

09:30 - 10:00 — Panel Q&A

LINK: https://www.csur.com/events/#id=169&wid=401&cid=1194

 

Analysis

