CSUR Breakfast Series — Geomechanics Of Hydraulic Fracturing
Date: Friday, February 22, 2019
Time: 07:30 to 10:00
Location: Calgary Petroleum Club
Agenda:
07:30 - 08:00 — Registration, Networking, and Buffet Breakfast.
08:00 - 08:30 — Amy Fox, Englighten Geoscience Ltd. - Geomechanics Fundamentals
08:30 - 09:00 — Steve Rogers, Golder Associates - Modelling Hydraulic Fracturing when we're running out of simplicity.
09:00 - 09:30 — Erfan Sarvaramini, GLJ Petroleum Consultants - Revisiting the concept of the Stimulated Reservoir Volume evolution during hydraulic fracturing: Toward an integrated approach to characterise the geomechanics of fracturing in shale reservoirs.
09:30 - 10:00 — Panel Q&A
