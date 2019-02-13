Petrocapita Income Trust Strategic Alternatives Process

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Petrocapita Income Trust and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Petrocapita GP 1, Petrocapita GP 2, Petrocapita Oil & Gas L.P. and Petrocapita Processing L.P. (“Petrocapita” or the “Company”) with a strategic alternatives process.

The Company’s main assets consist of high working interests in heavy oil properties focused in the Lloydminster area of Alberta and the Edam, Landrose and Manitou Lake areas of Saskatchewan. Petrocapita also has assets located in the Derwent, Granlea and Provost areas of Alberta and the Dulwich, Lashburn, Maidstone, Northminster and Turtleford areas of Saskatchewan (the “Properties”).

A majority of Petrocapita’s production was shut-in in December 2018, with the exception of seven wells in the Lloydminster area of Alberta producing a total of 131 barrels of oil per day net to Petrocapita and four wells in the Manitou Lake area of Saskatchewan producing approximately 52 barrels of oil per day net to Petrocapita. Prior to the production shut-ins, total production net to Petrocapita from the Properties was approximately 552 boe/d (522 barrels of heavy oil per day and 177 Mcf/d of natural gas).

Petrocapita has a detailed list of all reactivations and possible recompletions on the Properties, which is available in the data room for parties which sign a confidentiality agreement. The workover list contains 62 wells in Alberta and 62 wells in Saskatchewan and includes specific estimated capital requirements.

To book an appointment to visit the Data Room

or for more information please contact:

Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Mark Zalucky,

Grazina Palmer or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.