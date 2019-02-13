DOB Partner Offers Vital Market Analysis Of U.S. Oil And Gas

Evaluate Energy tracks the detailed financial and operational performance of hundreds of U.S. and Canadian oil and gas companies.

It is an essential service that sheds light on business opportunities and issues being reviewed by operators in plays on both sides of the border.

As a DOB user, you already understand the value of essential news, data and analysis. You already get access to daily rig activity and well licences, plus market pricing.

For less than you might think, you can upgrade your DOB membership and tap into Evaluate Energy's data. You'll get vital market analysis reports on U.S. and Canadian operators, and the ability to access company data that delivers the edge you're seeking.

According to BP, which deployed the Evaluate Energy service from its Canadian HQ for several years: "The excellent coverage of companies in the energy sectors, and the rapid updating make this an invaluable tool in our analysis of competitive performance. But beyond this, the strategic profiles and the unique forecast module differentiate this service from other data sources — a "must-have" for oil industry competitor analysis."

To learn more about the data EE offers, or to receive a free demo, please contact Steven Johnson at +1 (403) 209-3513, sjohnson@jwnenergy.com.

Evaluate Energy is a partner brand of the DOB and is owned by JWN Energy Group.