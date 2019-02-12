Search
Register Now For SPE Training Course Sand Control For Heavy Oil Development, 15 April

This one-day course reviews fundamental sand control design for heavy oil development with a focus on cold primary production and thermal application. It focuses on a practical project requiring the participants to apply what they have learned by selecting, designing and presenting the most appropriate sand control completion for several case study wells for both cold primary and thermal application.

Sand Control for Heavy Oil Development
15 Apr
Mahdi Mahmoudi, Jeff Cyre, Vahid Fattahpour
Calgary, AB, Canada

