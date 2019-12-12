Osprey Informatics Changes Name To Osperity

Osprey Informatics, a leader in AI-driven computer vision and intelligent visual monitoring for the industrial sector, has changed its name to Osperity.

The company said the new name better reflects its technology uniqueness for intelligent visual monitoring and analytics and also minimizes confusion in the marketplace.

“The name Osprey Informatics worked well when we were only doing business in Canada,” said Scott Crist, chief executive officer of the company. “After opening up an office in Houston and launching a major U.S. initiative, we realized that there was some confusion in the marketplace. Osperity is a unique name that can transcend multiple industries. We are now well positioned for growth with a name as unique as the services we provide.”