Canada’s LNG Plans To Take Centre Stage In London, UK

Canada’s plans to provide secure supplies of cleaner burning natural gas to Europe will take centre stage at a special briefing in London by business leaders, government officials and First Nations later this month.

A morning conference and luncheon at Canada House, on Trafalgar Square, will detail the liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in play in Eastern and Western Canada, plus the opportunities for further investment.

Canadian LNG developers have many advantages, including access to large and low-cost gas supplies, as well as faster access to some markets than competitors. There is also the potential to produce LNG with the lowest GHG emissions in the world, especially in British Columbia, where most of the province’s electricity is generated by hydropower.

“Europe is a significant importer of LNG and Canada’s secure regulatory and political environment makes it a highly attractive source of long-term stable gas supply,” said Bill Whitelaw, CEO of JWN Energy Group.

Attendees will engage with presenters on:

The role of LNG in the global energy transition;

The global competition for gas supply and opportunity for procurement from Canada;

Canada’s clean gas proposition;

Access to capital for LNG facilities and supply chain.

During the London conference, the role played by Indigenous communities in LNG development will also be highlighted.

Dan Allan, president and CEO of the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR), expects a high level of interest from European companies in Canada’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) message.

“Our social and environmental practices are second-to-none and make Canada a supplier of choice. We want to develop strong partnerships to capitalize on this opportunity.”

The event in London follows a similar event organized in Tokyo in September. JWN Energy is also planning an event in Calgary on December 11 (more details to come) that will focus on sharing insights gained from London and Tokyo for the Canadian market.

A recent report – LNG: Canada’s Global Market Opportunity – examines how Canadian gas supplies, delivered to worldwide markets through LNG export terminals, can help meet burgeoning market demand and offer a transformative opportunity for struggling producers.

