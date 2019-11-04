J&L Supply Founder Killed In U.K. Car Accident

The founder of J&J Supply Co., a Calgary-based and family-owned drillbit service company, has died in a car accident in the United Kingdom.

Ron Carey, 80, a long-time automotive enthusiast and Calgary philanthropist, had been participating in the London-Brighton classic car rally when the vintage vehicle he was driving took a wrong turn and collided with a lorry Sunday on the M23 motorway, according to a report in a British newspaper. His wife, Billi, also was injured and is in hospital in stable condition, said the report.

Carey, who was born in Regina but raised in Alberta, got his start in the oilpatch at the age of 17, working first on drilling rigs and then for Security Rock Bit, a division of Dresser Industries, before starting his own company in 1973.

Heritage Park in Calgary holds the Carey collection of old cars, trucks, gas pumps, signs and other items sourced from farms, auctions and elsewhere that Carey personally restored and preserved with the support of many others.