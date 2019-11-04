CSUR Presents: Parent-Child (Inter-Wellbore Communication), Nov. 19

Operators within the unconventional sector are continuing to strive for more efficient ways to maximize recovery of resources from their properties via drilling / completion strategies and down-spacing. However, in doing so, companies are also coming up against and having to deal with the issues of inter-wellbore communication and the corresponding detrimental impact on production from parent (initial) wells. As such, there's been a significant amount of study and work done at various levels in an attempt to mitigate, or at least minimize, the occurrence and the magnitude of impact on parent wells from infill drilling. During this full-day session, representatives from regulatory agencies, service companies, evaluators and operators will elaborate on their respective policies, experiences and tactics in dealing with this significant issue. Attendees will have an opportunity to dialogue, discuss and network with other individuals regarding potential implications to regulations, operations and reserves. In addition, attendees will also be exposed to potential new tools / software that could be incorporated into their planning process prior to actual field work. This event will be of interest to technical professionals from all disciplines that are involved in the planning and field execution of infill drilling & multi-well pads.

Location: Odd Fellow Hall - 100 6 Avenue SW, Calgary

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 (from 07h30 to 16h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website