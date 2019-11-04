CSUR Presents: Data & Data Analytics, Nov. 7

CSUR is pleased to offer our third Data and Data Analytics workshop on November 7 at the ConocoPhillips Theatre. Digital transformation of the oil and gas industry is helping us to “do more with less.” Sessions offered during the workshop will provide insight into how companies are transforming their internal processes to optimize business processes and decision making, utilizing real time field data to monitor and improve field operations, and to better understand reservoir properties through the use of data analytics and machine learning.

We look forward to sharing the insights of our presenters through their presentations and the Q & A sessions that will follow.

Location: Gulf Canada Square - 401 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Date/Time Information: Thursday, November 7th, 2019 (from 08h00 to 16h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website