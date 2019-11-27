Notice To Creditors — Accel Canada Holdings Limited And Accel Energy Canada Limited

In the Matter Of The Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, R.S.C. 1985, c. C-36, As Amended (the “CCAA”), And In The Matter Of Accel Canada Holdings Limited And Accel Energy Canada Limited (the “Company”)

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 22, 2019, the Company sought and obtained from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta, Edmonton Division, an initial order (the “Initial Order”) pursuant to the CCAA, under Court File No. 1901-16581. Pursuant to the Initial Order, PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., LIT was appointed as monitor of the Company (the “Monitor”). The CCAA proceeding is intended to facilitate a restructuring of the Company for the benefit of stakeholders. This notice is provided in accordance with section 23(1)(a) of the CCAA and paragraph 41 of the Initial Order.

The proceedings commenced by the Applicants under Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (“BIA”), a Notice of Intention to File a Proposal, are hereby taken up and continued under the CCAA and the provisions of Part II of the BIA shall have no further application to the Applicants.

A copy of the CCAA Order and a preliminary list of creditors are publicly available and can be found on the Monitor’s website at www.pwc.com/ca/accelcanada. Future reports of the Monitor, Court Orders, proposed compromises or arrangements and notices to creditors will be made publicly available on this site. Alternatively, you may contact the Monitor directly for copies at:

PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc., Monitor of

Accel Canada Holdings Limited and

Accel Energy Canada Limited

3100, 111 – 5th Avenue SW

Calgary, AB T2P 5L3

Attention: Philip Krosanke

Telephone +1 403 509-6669

DATED at Calgary, Alberta this 27th day of November, 2019.