London Investors To Learn Of Canada’s LNG Opportunity This Week

The scope of Canada’s LNG growth opportunity will be presented at a special briefing to European energy investors and stakeholders this week in London, U.K.

Oil and gas executives from Alberta will gather at Canada House on Trafalgar Square this Wednesday to showcase the potential for secure supplies of cleaner, greener LNG to Europe and Asia from terminals on Canada’s east and west coasts.

Grant Sprague, QC, Alberta’s Deputy Minister, Energy, is among those addressing the expected 140 attendees. The event is part of a much broader, integrated awareness campaign to share the benefits of Canadian LNG. A similar event took place in Tokyo in September.

The event is being organized on behalf of the Government of Alberta by Glacier Media (the parent company of the Daily Oil Bulletin) and the Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources.

