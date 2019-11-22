Special Calgary Event To Share Key Insights For Canadian LNG

Key findings from Canadian LNG investment briefings to audiences in London and Tokyo will be shared with Calgary oil and gas executives at a special free event in downtown Calgary on Dec. 11.

At the Calgary event, oil and gas executives and government representatives will share insights on next steps for Canada's natural gas sector, having attended briefings in Tokyo and London this fall in support of Canadian LNG growth.

Among those speaking will be senior project leaders, businesses, Indigenous and government representatives, and stakeholders with a focus on LNG infrastructure and natural gas supply chains.



Presentations and discussion topics will include:

Updates from the Government of Alberta regarding LNG initiatives;

Key Insights from Tokyo and London;

Canada's domestic LNG Industry: the players, products and processes;

Reflections on the potential shape of Canada's LNG sector and labour force in 2035;

Alberta's Petrochemical Value Chain: It's More than Just Combustion;

Industry Association Outlook;

Canadian Natural Gas Competitiveness in a Global Context;

Alberta's Natural Gas Industry: Update on Advisory Panel Recommendations;

Speakers and panelists are currently being confirmed.

This is a free event but you are required to register. Space is limited