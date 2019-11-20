Water Disposal/Injection Services

Petro Management Group (PMG) has been offering a wide range of consulting services to the oil industry 1994 including, reservoir management studies, well performance evaluation using RTA, PTA, and DFIT, and frac optimization. Another valuable service PMG is offering is on water disposal/injection, including:

Meet water disposal/injection requirements by various regulatory agencies Perform the analysis of related well tests such as: injectivity/fall-off tests, step-rate tests, and DFIT Prepare projection of long term impact of water disposal Advise on water quality and filter size selection Offer a training course on the subject

For more information, please contact at saad@petromgt.com or call Saad (403) 616-8330