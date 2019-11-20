NuVista Accepting Offers For Fee Title Interest In Wembley Area
NuVista Energy Ltd. (“NuVista”) will be entertaining offers for its fee title interests in the Wembley area of Alberta (the “Asset”). The Asset is composed of 5 separate blocks with cumulative land of ~1,880 hectares (approximately 7.25 sections) and current production of ~158 boe/d (46% liquids) and YTD2019 CF ~$1.0MM.
Much of the Assets are in areas with significant Montney development. Additional zones with recent activity include the Charlie Lake and Doig formations.
A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement with NuVista (a copy of which is available upon request).
NuVista is accepting offers until 12:00 pm, December 19, 2019, with an anticipated Closing Date in 2020. The Assets are divided into Blocks of land; interested parties may submit bids on individual Blocks or a combination of Blocks. All proposals / deal structures (i.e. sale, swap / exchange) will be considered; however, strong preference will be given to cash offers.
For further information, please contact Ray Bang at rbang@nvaenergy.com or 403-536-8609.
- Categories:
- Asset Sales and Acquisitions
- Land Sales