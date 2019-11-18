Alberta Clean Tech Is Poised For Liftoff, Says New Report

Alberta is increasingly being recognized by global investors as a launch-pad for technology-driven businesses that can win the race for the US$3.8 trillion clean tech market, by meeting growing needs for energy, food and other resources at lower cost and with less emissions and waste.

At Emissions Reduction Alberta’s recent SPARK Conference, the Alberta Clean Technology Industry Alliance (ACTia) released its 2019 review of the growth and successes of the province's environmental technology innovators since 2016, in collaboration with MaRS Data Catalyst and JWN Energy.

Framed by a foreword by thought leaders Peter Tertzakian and Jackie Forrest of ARC Energy Research Institute, the report highlights over 30 Albertan companies gaining international market traction, and outlines sector growth trends based on a survey of over 70 CEOs of the province’s clean tech ventures.

According to the report, Alberta’s clean tech sector is attracting global attention, with Calgary rated one of the world's top 15 clean tech ecosystems in 2019 by San Francisco's Startup Genome.

The report highlights the province's emerging strengths in delivering innovation in oil and gas, electricity and food and agriculture, as well as improving the competitiveness of Alberta’s leading economic sectors and companies while exporting solutions to the world. It calls on governments at all levels to sustain their commitment to clean technology in order to reap the rewards from prior investment.

Download a copy of Alberta Clean Tech Sector 2019 at https://www.jwnenergy.com/reports/.