Rising Stars Class Of 2019: Lem Edillon; STEP Energy Services

Today’s up-and-coming leaders are helping to shape tomorrow’s energy future. Whether it’s new thinking, fresh attitudes or technical solutions, showcasing their work and vision is of tremendous value to the entire energy industry.

Daily Oil Bulletin’s Rising Stars Class of 2019 is a showcase event of the excellent work done by young emerging energy leaders.

Today, we profile Lem Edillon, STEP Energy Services Ltd.

Click here to see this year's Class of 2019.

Lem Edillon

Manager, Business Solutions

STEP Energy Services Ltd.

Lem Edillon was STEP Energy Services’ fifth hire in a company that today employs over 1400 people in Canada and the U.S.

But even in 2011, STEP’s founders knew what they were getting in Edillon, from having worked with him in other service companies — a loyal and talented engineer who was up to the challenge of establishing an engineering team and developing STEP’s coiled tubing engineering practices and standards, which the company uses to this day.

As one of the early employees, Edillon had the opportunity to help develop the company’s mission, vision and core values.

He co-authored a paper with the National Association of Corrosion Engineers and (NACE] by partnering with University of Calgary’s Petroleum Microbiology Research Group. This research led to the redesign of coiled tubing corrosion management in the field, reduced mechanical failures and, importantly, improved safety.

More recently, Edillon’s role at STEP has changed. After completing his MBA, he switched from the engineering team to the finance team. This new direction takes him deeper into management at STEP. Among his tasks, he is guiding the company’s digital transformation, starting with the collection and analysis of data that will serve as the foundation for machine learning and further automation.

“We need to find every possible avenue for a competitive edge, not only to differentiate ourselves from the competition but to save costs for our clients and the industry as a whole,” he says.

Edillon’s work ethic and commitment to the company was modelled by his father, a chemical engineer, who worked for Saudi Aramco for 20 years.

Consequently, Edillon grew up partly in Saudi Arabia until high school. In the absence of a local high school, Saudi Aramco sponsored the education of their employees’ children by sending them to the boarding schools of their choice anywhere in the world. Edillon chose Saint Michael University School in Victoria, B.C.

“It was one of the highlights of my life. It was a beautiful place to go to school where I developed close friendships with people that I’m still friends with today,” he says.

Edillon’s 13 years in energy services have led to significant contributions to the oil and gas industry. He was a Canadian Chapter Board of Director of the ICoTA (Intervention & Coiled Tubing Association). His work with Drilling and Completions group of Energy Safety Canada enhanced safety standards for services company field workers through improved Industry Recommended Practices for coiled tubing operations.

Each year, Edillon also organizes an annual company poker tournament that has helped raise thousands of dollars for charities during STEP’s Spirit Christmas Campaign.

He is cochair of STEP’s United Way Calgary Campaign Committee, responsible for new fundraising initiatives, encouraging others to participate and executing well-attended events.

He rounds out his busy career and community involvement with raising a family. With two young daughters, Edillon volunteers at their school and performs the unsung parental heroics of endless driving to gymnastics and track-and-field practices, art classes and other activities yet to come.

Edillon and his wife are also active members of the St. Michael’s Catholic Community parish.