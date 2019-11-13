CSUR Presents: Duvernay Breakfast, Nov. 26

Come and have breakfast with us!

The Duvernay formation in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin is deemed to be an important unconventional resource, with tremendous development potential. Although not as prevalent as other key horizons in Western Canada, the Duvernay still accounts for a notable amount of gas & liquid production within Alberta's unconventional sector. For the prospective operators, the Duvernay brings its own unique set of challenges, including (but not limited to) geological & thermal maturity variability across the play, optimal completion strategy to utilize, induced seismicity concerns and production optimization complications. During this session, attendees will get an opportunity to hear from experts who have worked the different areas of the Duvernay and their respective experiences / learnings. This event will be of interest to technical professionals whose organizations have a vested interest in the Duvernay formation.

Location: Calgary Petroleum Club (McMurray Room)- 319 5th Ave SW, Calgary

Date/Time Information: Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 (from 07h30 to 10h00)

