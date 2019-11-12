November 2019 — CSUR Members' Technical Luncheon, Nov. 21

Dr. Martin Quest presents: Understanding and Quantifying Vertically Heterolithic Permian Basin Source Rock Reservoirs for Improved Completion Efficiency

Effective hydraulic fracture stimulation of source rock (mudrock) reservoirs relies to a large degree on maximizing fracture height growth in the most oil prone sections. Engineering models of these reservoirs commonly view them as isotropic, with uniform rock properties. While this may be partially true of some mudrocks, in the Permian Basin, vertically heterolithic Cline, Wolfcamp, and Bone Spring/Spraberry stacked reservoirs pose tremendous challenges to formation evaluation using conventional downhole logging tools. High-resolution core analysis can serve as a tool to help quantify vertical lithological variability and acts as a bridge between the geological and the engineering realms, in essence quantifying geological variability. Topics to be covered include: a) examples of vertically complex Pennsylvanian, Wolfcampian, and Leonardian producing intervals, b) distinguishing reservoir from non-reservoir facies, c) the underlying causes of lithologic complexity, and d) the use of high-resolution geomechanical profiling to derive a ‘Heterogeneity Index'. An early application of this approach to a Penn Shale completion design will be shown.

Location: Glenbow Museum - 130 9 Ave SE, Calgary

Date/Time Information: Thursday, November 21st 2019 (from 11h30 to 13h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website (Registration ONLY FOR CSUR MEMBERS)