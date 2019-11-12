DOB Launches 2020 Corporate Guidance Package

Producers in Alberta can now drill new conventional oil wells without being restricted by mandatory provincial production limits — a favourable industry development heading into 2020 — but many companies have already signalled tighter spending plans for next year.

“It’s definitely going to result in more wells and more jobs,” Tristan Goodman, president of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada (EPAC), said of last week’s announcement. But “this is not the start of a boom.”

