New Vice-President Joins Challenger Geomatics

Ashley Robertson has joined Challenger Geomatics Ltd. as vice-president, Edmonton operations.

A land surveyor with over 18 years of professional survey and engineering experience, Robertson, ALS, P.Eng, takes over day-to-day leadership of the company’s Edmonton operations from Tim Harding, who is transitioning to a support and training role as he prepares for retirement.

Robertson’s career-to-date includes working with both large and small firms, supporting her clients and managing complex survey projects in the resource industry as well as performing specialized legal surveys to support land development.

In addition to her technical expertise, Robertson brings a strong business and leadership background to the Edmonton team. She has extensive experience focused on improving business operations, managing special projects, and implementing new technologies and business practices.

“Challenger is very excited to benefit from the insight that she will bring to our leadership group,” the company said. “Ashley believes that supporting the geospatial and surveying needs of her clients means developing people and technology in tandem, and that is a belief that aligns well with Challenger’s own vision of being the geomatics company of choice for outstanding employees, focused on delivering an exceptional client experience.”