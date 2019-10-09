Auction Of Major Oilfield Services Contractor Assets — Oct. 23

Late Model Oilfield Services Fleet Featuring: Freightliner, Peterbilt & Kenworth Semi/Vac Units, Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner & Western Star Pressure Trucks, Peterbilt, Western Star, International& Kenworth Flush-By Trucks & Scona, Marcep Trailer, Deloupe, Advance, Covax, Magnum & Westech Vacuum Trailers & More.

For Information, go to: https://www.biditup.com/auction/1404/LATE+MODEL+OILFIELD+SERVICES+FLEET+FEATURING+SEMI+VAC+UNITS+PRESSURE