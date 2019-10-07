Environment Issues Regarding Unconventional Resource Development



CSUR is pleased to offer a full day session entitled "Environment Day". The general theme of the event is "Environmental Challenges related to Unconventional Resource Development". In keeping with Alberta & Canada's mandate of responsible development of our energy resources, the objective of the event is to explore various aspects of this rather extensive topic, including focused sessions on regulatory framework in Alberta & B.C., stakeholder engagement, water management, biophysical and atmosphere.

This event will resonate with individuals and groups from E&P & service companies that deal specifically with all facets related to environmental/regulatory practices and concerns. Representatives from Government agencies and service companies that are in the space will be presenting and will also be available during networking breaks.

Location: Gulf Canada Square - 401 9th Avenue SW

Date/Time Information: Thursday, October 10, 2019 (from 08h00 to 16h00)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website.