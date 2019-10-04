Attend The Energy Industry’s Premier Event - Energy Person Of The Year - October 8

Join the Energy Council of Canada to honour Mayor Lori Ackerman of Fort St. John, British Columbia as Canadian Energy Person of the Year.

Mindful of the challenges and opportunities that energy resource municipalities manage, Mayor Ackerman consistently advocates for economic and community development, technological innovation, and Canadian competitiveness. Her willingness to share lessons learned and to engage in dialogue regarding the relationship between local communities and Canada’s energy sector marks her as a leader not only in her own community but across Canada. The Energy Council recognizes Mayor Ackerman’s great vision and is pleased to name her our 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year.

The awards gala will be held this Tuesday, October 8:

Registration: 5:00 pm

VIP Reception (sponsors and VIP by invitation only): 5:30 pm

General Reception: 5:45 pm

Dinner and Awards to commence: 7:00 pm

