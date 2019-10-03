Induced Seismicity Workshop V

The Canadian Society for Unconventional Resources (CSUR) is pleased to be able to present its annual Induced Seismicity Workshop. The 5th CSUR Workshop will be held Thursday, October 17th at the Conoco-Phillips Auditorium in Calgary.

This one-day event will bring together operators, government, regulators, and academics to discuss regulation, new research, best practices, case studies, and tackle current issues relating to induced seismicity in oil and gas. The workshop will feature sessions built around key themes followed by panel discussions.

Location: Gulf Canada Square - 401 9th Avenue SW

Date/Time Information: Thursday, October 17, 2019 (from 08h00 to 16h30)

For more Information and Registration visit CSUR Website