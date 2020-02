Public Comments Sought On Proposed Frontier Oilsands Mine

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is holding a public comment period as part of the environmental assessment process for Teck Resources Limited’s proposed Frontier oilsands mine project in northern Alberta.

