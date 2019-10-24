Tomahawk Buys Enmapp, Advances Mobility And Technology Services

Tomahawk Energy Services LP has acquired Enmapp Pipeline Data, whose suite of mobile technologies, advanced geospatial consulting, field-proven data collection and quality assurance support services for both new pipeline construction projects and pipeline integrity management programs fit with Tomahawk’s overall agenda.

“Enmapp further diversifies our service offering, and provides innovative options for our customers,” Derrick Big Eagle, chief executive officer at Tomahawk, stated in a news release. With several major pipeline projects in their final phases of planning, he added, Tomahawk must ensure it uses technology during construction that ensures high levels of quality and integrity are achieved.

“This will give peace-of-mind to First Nations communities and the public that these pipelines are constructed by quality service providers to the highest level of quality in the industry.”

Enmapp will operate as a wholly-owned Tomahawk subsidiary for deployment on current Tomahawk projects, existing Enmapp opportunities, and as a value-added, full-integrated technology alternative for new customers. Lance Fugate, Enmapp president, said Tomahawk is the “perfect fit” for Enmapp’s technology and workflow.

He praised the privately-owned Estevan-based Indigenous company’s unique commitment to providing opportunities for First Nations energy workers.

“We are excited to be part of Tomahawk’s commitment to empower First Nations energy workers with jobs of tomorrow,” Fugate said. “We are also excited to offer our customers substantial value in meeting their goals for better pipeline integrity performance, environmental and regulatory compliance, and in meeting their responsibilities for First Nations engagement and capacity building efforts.”