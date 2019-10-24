How Does Hydrodynamics Affect The Clearwater Oil Play?

Is the Clearwater going to be the next Big Oil Play in the WCSB? Early entrants recognized a missed pay opportunity in the cyclic shoreline/deltaic deposits. Because the petrophysical response in these Clearwater lithic sandstones is “dirty and damp”, they were largely ignored by industry. The prize is substantial though. In the core of the Marten Hills development, pay ranges from 5 to 25m, with 20-30% effective porosity and 40-50% Sw. Canadian Discovery (CDL) conservatively estimates OIP of 23 mmbo/section providing a resource up to 5 billion bbls. The medium/heavy, viscous oil produces by cold flow into unstimulated horizontal wellbores and has moderate declines.

CDL is proposing a multi-client Clearwater Hydrodynamics and Reservoir Study to advance the understanding, reduce the risk and provide perspective on new exploration fairways in this rapidly emerging play. The study will enable existing operators, new entrants and investors to understand the following:

Extent of the play fairways and remaining opportunities

Analyse oil quality variations using CDL’s proprietary geothermics dataset

Oil migration pathways and predict areas of greater oil degradation vs preservation

Predict stratigraphic trapping configurations by integrating sequence stratigraphy and hydrodynamics

Drilling, production and economics analytics will provide a view of best practices and economics within existing development areas as analogues for evaluating new prospective trends

Contact Canadian Discovery before November 15 to purchase the Clearwater Hydrodynamics and Reservoir study for an early-bird advantage. Or, click here for study details.