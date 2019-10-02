Training Courses Offered By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng. (Calgary)

Exploitation of Tight and Unconventional Reservoirs

Explanations of why tight/unconventional (UC) reservoirs are much different from the Conventional. Tools used to evaluate the commerciality of the UC such as TOC, maturity, etc will be illustrated. Techniques tools to evaluate performance, such as PTA, RTA and DCA, will be explained including numerous case studies. Also most recent techniques of EOR for the UC will be reviewed.

Cost: $2600.00, Plus GST

Date: October 30-November 1, 2019

Waterflood Management

Waterflood is the most popular form of EOR. The methods of designing and implementing waterflood schemes will be thoroughly explained, including the tools to monitoring performance to ensure the EUR is achieved. The objective of the Basic Well Test Analysis is to provide a comprehensive theoretical and practical knowledge of well test analysis techniques. Emphasis will be placed on the practical aspects including numerous case studies and several class examples will be offered

Cost: $2600.00, plus GST

Date: November 4-6, 2019

Review of Well Injectivity Tests

Well injection tests are widely used in water disposal/injection and EOR projects. The interpretation of tests such as Mini Frac (DFIT), injectivity fall-off, and step-rate tests will be discussed with various case studies.

Cost: $850.00, Plus GST

Date: November 7, 2019

